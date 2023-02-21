Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been facing criticism ever since her 2020 controversial tweets on the trans community. The best-selling British author has often made attempts to defend herself for her remarks and mentioned that she respects the trans community for over two years. Now, as people are claiming she ruined her legacy with her transphobic comments, Rowling cannot disagree more.

Rowling is known for creating the Wizarding World, which includes both the Harry Potter series and The Fantastic Beast. She wrote and published the Harry Potter book series from 1997 to 2007 which has been adapted into movies.

JK Rowling recently began her podcast The Witch Trials of JK Rowling in an attempt to clarify that her Harry Potter books do not promote witchcraft. Moreover, it aims to provide the author with a platform to defend herself following her remarks on trans people.

During the first episode of the podcast, Rowling clarified that she “never meant to upset anyone” with her comments. The author added that the people who claim that she ruined her own legacy with her remarks on the trans community “could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.”

Supporting her argument, Rowling added that she does not worry about her legacy all the time and rather cares about the present. She said, “You know, what a pompous way to live your life walking around thinking ‘What will my legacy be?’ Whatever, I’ll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living.”

So far, several Harry Potter stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne and Harry Melling have condemned Rowling’s transphobic comments.

What do you think about JK Rowling’s latest remarks? Let us know in the comments.

