Many actors and actresses have gone n*de in front of the cameras as their roles demand it and have time again spoken about it too. Andrew Garfield – who is known for his roles in films such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Social Network and more once got candid about being n*ked and if he likes it.

For those who don’t know, Garfield has appeared n*de in Under the Silver Lake. Coming back to being n*ked, while on the red carpet at the world premiere of his second spidey out in 2014, here’s what Andrew had to say.

During a past conversation with Guilty Pleasures – as reported by Metro UK, Andrew Garfield got candid about his fondness for going au nature aka n*de. The Amazing Spider-Man actor said, “I love being n*ked. It’s important to be n*ked and be in touch with our bodies and not have shame about what we’re made of.”

To this Andrew Garfield further added, “I love being in touch with nature and my own nature.” Wow. We have to say this statement of the ‘Spider-Man’ actor is something we all should remember when we feel insecure about ourselves as it screams body positivity.

A while before making this statement, the British actor joked that his then-girlfriend and co-star Emma Stone gave his package in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ movie a thumbs-up. He said, “It takes a lot of consideration because you don’t want it to be overwhelming and also you don’t want it to be underwhelming. You don’t want it to intimidate and you don’t want it to the opposite of intimidate.” He added, “So, yes there is… but ultimately you have to trust that what you have is enough.” He concluded by saying, “I had one focus group—and that focus group was Emma. She approved.”

