Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man has been remembered for her chemistry with Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker in the film. As the duo’s on-screen pairing was applauded by the audiences they even had some sparks off the screen that made headlines. Even during the promotional tours, the duo always had words of praise for each other that gave netizens relationship goals.

While the couple reportedly made their relationship official, they parted ways after a few years of dating. Emma later went on to appear opposite Ryan Gosling in La La Land that was nominated for the Oscars. Read on to find out what kiss Stone preferred between Gosling and Garfield.

During an appearance on the Ellen De Genres show, Emma Stone described her kiss with Andrew Garfield as “Icky” Later Ellen asked who amongst Andrew and Ryan was the best kisser. To which Emma replied, “Apples and oranges, you know?”. When asked further, she answered diplomatically and said, “I love all fruit!”

Later, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Gosling shared a funny moment at the Golden Globe Awards, when they both kissed each other. While reacting to the video, Emma Stone just turned away and did not say anything.

As Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dated for around four years, she shared very little detail about their time together. She says, “See I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason – because it’s all so speculative and baseless. I understand the interest in it completely because I’ve had it too. But it’s so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don’t talk about it.”

Let us know what you think about it. Who do you think was the best opposite Emma Stone?

