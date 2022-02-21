Game of Thrones saw many of their stars forming relationships for life. Be it Kit Harington’s Jon Snow marrying his on-screen love Rose Leslie aka Ygritte or Emilia Clark and Jason Momoa forming a strong friendship or even ‘Sansa’ Sophie Turner & ‘Arya’ Maisie Williams becoming BFFs. Today, we are talking about the Stark sisters & here’s some fun they had shooting the show.

While the duo played siblings – who had a love-hate relationship on GoT, in real life they did many things together. From matching tattoos to being by each other’s side on red carpets, they were never alone. In fact, this lead to many speculating if there was something romantic going on between the two. In a past conversation, the mother of one got candid about how they dealt with these reports, and it’s funny – yet savage as hell!

During a 2019 interview with Conan O’Brien, Sophie Turner revealed she and Maisie Williams were fully aware that people thought they were a couple. Saying that they decided to play into the speculation while filming Game of Thrones, the actress who played Sansa Stark said, “So on the set, [me and Williams] would do the scene and then we would kind of try and just kiss each other in the middle of the scene and then see if anyone would react.”

So did anyone on the GoT sets raise an eyebrow? Well, no. Shedding light on why people turned a blind eye to it, Sophie Turner said, “it’s Game of Thrones so incest is so normal that they were like, ‘all right, that’s fine.’ Yeah, it was probably the most tame thing that happened on the show, actually.”

For those who don’t remember, the HBO fantasy drama saw several siblings or relatives ‘getting it on’. Some of these characters – that indulged in incestuous relations included the Lannister twins – Jaime and Cersei Lannister as well as the complicated relationship between aunt and nephew Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow.

On being asked if she wanted people to believe she and Maisie Williams were a couple, Sophie Turner responded, “You know, sometimes you just want to make out with your best friend.” Check out the video here:

As of now, Sophie Turner is married to singer Joe Jonas and they share a daughter, Willa born in July 2020. Maisie Williams, on the other hand, has been in a steady relationship with Reuben Selby since 2019.

For more such interesting trivia about your favourite shows and stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

