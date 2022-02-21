Courteney Cox became a household name after playing Monica Geller on the iconic show FRIENDS. The actress, who also played a prominent part in the Scream movies, is currently busy promoting her new show Shining Vale. While this show will see the actress taking on a different role compared to her prior ones, she opened up about reuniting with the guys from the iconic sitcom.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation, Monica spoke about what she experienced when she reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the reunion special titled Friends: The Reunion.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Courteney Cox got candid about reuniting with her Friends’ co-stars. Calling the experience emotional, the Scream actress said, “It’s like when you have a kid and you wish that you had spent more time and not [tried] to rush the baby years. We went through so many things together — everything from parents dying to marriages, divorces.”

Courteney Cox added, “It was such a period where so many changes took place. The reunion was really emotional. I love these people. There’s such history.”

While Courteney’s Friends reunion made the headlines last year, another one of her reunions made news recently. The actress featured in one of Hollywood’s biggest releases this year, the Scream reboot which saw her reprising her role from the OG film. This reunion film saw Cox starring alongside ex-husband David Arquette and Neve Campbell.

Talking about Shining Vale, the show is centred around Pat Phelps (Courteney Cox), a former wild child-turned-author who gained notoriety with a bestselling romance novel. Seventeen years later, she is struggling to complete her second novel; her marriage is on the rocks since cheating on her husband and connecting with her two teenage kids is seemingly futile. The Starz series, which premieres March 6, is both a horror and a comedy in which Pat isn’t quite sure whether she’s depressed, possessed or both.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Ex-Manager Reveals How Short-Tempered The Mission Impossible Actor Is; Says, “He Threw The Album Hard At Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube