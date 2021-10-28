Game Of Thrones may have aired its last episode on May 19, 2019, but the show is still fresh in all our hearts and minds. This fantasy drama, an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, gave some actors a dream platform to propel their career forward and the stars are more than thankful for it. In fact, a couple of cast members got GOT-related tattoos too on their bodies.

Advertisement

Shocked? Well, don’t be. Three of the show’s leading ladies (who made it alive till the finale episode – though one dies before it was a wrap) got themselves tattoos honouring the show. Wondering who? Don’t stress wondering who they are – it’s Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams & Emilia Clarke aka Sansa Stark, Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen.

The Stark Sister – Sophie & Maisie

Advertisement

Even though Game Of Thrones first aired on April 17, 2011, it wasn’t until the sixth season was underway that the Stark daughters – Sophie Turner (Sansa) and Maisie Williams (Arya) got their first tattoos celebrating the show. The on-screen sisters are besties off-camera decided to honour their career-defining show by getting matching tattoos. Their tattoos read – 07.07.09. Wondering what the date stand for? Well, it’s the date the duo landed the roles of the Stark sister – August 7, 2009.

Sophie Turner

A couple of years after getting her first Game Of Thrones ink with Maisie Williams, Sophie was all set for her next. This time, the actress visited Sydney-based artist Lauren Winzer and got the sigil of House Stark – a direwolf tattooed on her forearm. The image was accompanied by three words – ‘The pack survives.

Maisie Williams

While Sophie Turner got the sigil of House Stark on herself as her second tat, her on-screen younger sister got her name inked. But no, it’s not Arya Stark written on her body. The young lass, who turned killer soon after being separated from her, was stripped of her name while in The House of Black and White and was given the name “No One.” And that is exactly what she has written on the back of her neck. We are sure GOT’s Many-Faced God and Jaqen H’ghar are pleased with this.

Emilia Clarke

Game Of Thrones’s Emilia Clarke needs no introduction as Daenerys Targaryen thanks to her strong character and dragons. Her character had quite an arc from having nothing to slowly creating an empire but losing those close to her in the bargain. While she lost many (including her brother, husband and best friends), it was the deaths of her dragons that hurt the most. After filming the show for over a decade, Mother of Dragons got a tattoo dedicated to her three dragon children – Rhaegal, Drogon, and Viserion on her right wrist.

Have any of you Game Of Thrones fans got inked with a quote, sigil or words of the show? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston Reveals Where The New Season Will Begin From, Says “Sorry To Disappoint You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube