Every single thing that the Kardashian–Jenner sisters do makes news, and what doesn’t make it to their reality show that, in turn, happens to be in the headlines. But let’s be honest, even the audience is obsessed with them and their content certainly has a lot of takers. While the most recent scenarios that made news about the famous sisters was Kim Kardashian’s row with former husband Kanye West and then her fiery war with sister Kourtney Kardashian. But seems like now a new war is loading and that too with the most unlikely sister.

The Kardashians are known for the drama around time. Khloe Kardashian, who manages to have a very low profile out of them all, has maintained a very tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson. The two keep making headlines for their rifts, splits, and patch-ups. However, Kim has been hanging out with Tristan a lot lately.

Turns out, the same has not done well with Khloe Kardashian, who is not just upset with Kim Kardashian hanging out with Tristan Thompson but is furious about it. Surprisingly, Kim is the closest to Khloe, and this rift is putting a lot of pressure on their bond. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a CinemaBlend report, Kim Kardashian has been hanging out with Tristan Thompson since the past couple of months. The two attended Drake’s convert; they came and left together. They were said to be having a blast. Before that they were spotted together in a party in Miami. And all of this has left Khloe Kardashian furious.

An insider said, “They’re definitely close, and they don’t try to hide it — even from Khloe. It stings. The last thing Khloe wants to see is the man who cheated on her stepping out with her sister. Kim is hitting the town with Tristan while Khloé is home taking care of the kids. She’s furious. Who can blame her for feeling completely betrayed? It’s humiliating.”

