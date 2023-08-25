Kanye West had a history with the Jenners and Kardashians. He was the former son-in-law in that family, as he was married to Kim Kardashian. However, after alleging Drake had a little affair with his ex-partner Kim, he had also claimed that the God’s Plan rapper had also s*x with Kris Jenner (Kim’s mother).

Kanye is one of the most popular rappers in Hollywood who often leads the headlines for his controversial lifestyle and statements about anything and everything. Scroll ahead to read his allegations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2016, when Kanye West appeared on the “Drink Champs” podcast, he had talked about how he thought Drake had gotten intimate with Kris Jenner. He had said, “Yeah that was hard.” Mentioning his claim to Kris’ then-boyfriend Corey Gamble, Ye shared, “You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean.”

Before claiming Drake had a little affair with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West had shared that the rapper and the momager Kris Jenner had slept together. In a now-deleted Instagram post made in October, Kanye had written, “DRAKE A F–K YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA. THAT’S REAL WAR.”

After Kanye had made claims against Kim Kardashian and Drake, the reality TV star denied those rumours and wrote on her Instagram handle back in 2018, “Never happened. End of story.”

For the unversed, the fashion mogul Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had married in 2014 and parted ways in 2022. Their divorce reports have been the talk of the town for months. Ye and Kim have four kids, including North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

What are your thoughts about Kanye West’s claims about Kris Jenner and Drake’s s*x life? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Zendaya Reveals Being ‘Terrified’ Of Playing Tennis In Challengers: “I Was Not Even Using A Real Ball…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News