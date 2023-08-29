South Korean actor Gong Yoo enjoys a huge fan base not only because of his acting capabilities but also for his gorgeous looks. His intense and expressive eyes, flawless skin and features are what attract the most. The icon has been appointed as the ambassador of a number of brands, including Tom Ford Beauty and Chanel, Korea. Gong Yoo’s handsome appearance is complemented by his magnetic charm and charming smile, making him the heartthrob in the entertainment industry.

But do you know what is the secret behind his flawless skin? It’s pretty simple and basic. Scroll down to read about the K-drama actor’s skincare routine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though it is said that Korean makeup is synonymous with even-toned skin, the busy and hectic schedules of the celebrities can impact their looks. Thus, the Train to Busan star makes sure to diligently follow his skincare routine to maintain his radiant and smooth skin. Cleansing is a very important part of the actor’s regime and he feels that it plays a crucial role in achieving and maintaining healthy, youthful skin.

After cleaning, Gong Yoo moves onto toning. He uses a toner in his daily skincare to maintain a well-balanced complexion. A toner also helps to maintain the skin’s pH balance and keep the skin properly hydrated leading to a glowing and radiant skin.

Following this, the actor uses a moisturiser to avoid dryness, despite hectic schedules. Last but not the least, Gong Yoo makes sure to protect his skin from the dangerous UV rays of the sun by using sunscreen. Apart from these, the actor follows a healthy diet, drinks lots of water and follows a proper workout routine to maintain his charismatic looks. So, what are your thoughts about Gong Yoo’s skincare routine?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Dethrones Jennie Of BLACKPINK As ‘Seven’ Becomes Second Most Streamed Song By A Korean Soloist On Spotify

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News