Lee Dong Wook is a popular South Korean actor who has carved a path in the acting industry with not only his acting skills but also his gorgeous looks. His flawless skin and features in his face are what attract the most. He has mastered the mysterious and chic look for the camera. Be it for the K-dramas or any event or photoshoot, he has always flaunted his beauty.

But do you know what is the secret behind his flawless skin? It’s quite simple, truly. Scroll ahead to read about the K-drama actor’s skincare routine.

Lee Dong Wook is most popularly known for his Grim Reaper’s role in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Lee Yeon (Fox God) in The Tale Of The Nine Tailed. However, it’s his good looks that make him stand out. In one of the interviews with Elle magazine, Dong Wook revealed what is the reason behind his youthful looks. He had modestly answered, “It’s all makeup.”

Going forward, Lee Dong Wook added, “It’s important to take care of the basics for skin health. For my job, I can’t help but wear makeup. It’s important to cleanse thoroughly after makeup and I always wear lip balms before going to bed.”

Apart from that, did you know that the Touch Your Heart actor is a Chanel boy? Well, apparently, Dong Wook has been chosen to endorse the Boy de Chanel makeup line, which includes a collection of two-in-one eyebrow pencil and brush, plus a lip balm! Well, probably this is the lip balm he was talking about in that interview.

Well, Korean skincare and makeup tricks are taking over the world, and we cannot deny that they are quite easy to try on and even give you a hydrated and glass skin effect. What are your thoughts about Lee Dong Wook’s skincare routine?

