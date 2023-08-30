Miley Cyrus released her new song ‘Used to Be Young’ a few days back, and it’s already a rage among the listeners in promotion of the song. The singer has been doing a video series on the social media platform and in its latest video she could be seen reacting to her work schedule while as a child star, and it’s just insane and even the songstress is a little surprised by that.

Miley rose to fame after doing Disney’s Hannah Montana, and then she went ahead with her music career, establishing herself as one of the most famous music personalities of the present times. The popular Disney show featured the dual life of a teenage pop icon and how she kept it a secret while juggling both worlds.

Miley Cyrus spent a great amount of her teen years in that show, and years after, she took to her TikTok and reacted to her work schedule in her early teens. She has been posting videos in order to promote her new song Used to Be Young, and she named her video series after the single. In her latest clip, Miley was seen reacting to her daily schedules as a child star. In it, she exclaims, “5:30 AM? I’m probably like 12 or 13.”

Miley Cyrus continued, “I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of them,” She then went on to reveal her schedule for the day; it was packed with interviews and stuff. The Flowers singer concluded the video by adding, “So, I do think this girl deserves a little Endless Summer Vacation,” which FYI is the name of her latest studio album.

The video of Miley Cyrus reacting to her insane work schedule was posted on X by Pop Base, and the netizens were shocked by the revelation as they shared their remarks in the comments.

A user blatantly wrote, “This is just too brutal. I wouldn’t want to do this as a kid”

Another appreciating her sacrifice said, “She worked a lot to get to where she is”

One of them commented, “damn that’s a lot to put on a child”

Followed by one saying, “Sad she never had a normal childhood”

Another quipped, “Her Wrecking Ball era makes complete sense and is totally justified”

And others said things like, “Wow no wonder she had a wild out period, this is brutal for a little kid”, “At her age I was sleeping and eating all day,” “this is when she was threatened by demi’s career,” and “Nah… that was child abuse.”

Check out her video here:

Miley Cyrus reacts to her daily work schedule as a 13-year-old, from 5:30AM until the evening. pic.twitter.com/6GmW2Xbu6s — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2023

Let us know your thoughts on Miley Cyrus’ crazy work schedule as a 13-year-old. And for more updates on her, stay tuned to Koimoi!

