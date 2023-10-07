Sofia Vergara is a name that’s not new to people who are fond of sitcoms; the actress is extremely beautiful and owns herself with grace and exceptional confidence. Her smile is as radiant as the sun, and her love for the color makes her look even more gorgeous. Today, we brought you a list of a few of Sofia’s looks in yellow dresses that will surely brighten up your day!

The actress is popular for her role as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family; her character has been very entertaining, and her comic timing was truly impressive. She has been a really hardworking person who recently parted ways with her husband, Joe Manganiello.

The America’s Got Talent judge never fails to turn heads with her stunning fashion, and Sofia Vergara in yellow dresses is truly a vision to withhold. We have brought three of her looks dripped in the sunshine color to lighten up the mood and brighten your day. The first look is of her from last year’s Emmy Awards, where she donned a sparkly figure-hugging yellow gown with gold works all over and strappy sleeves.

She styled the outfit with a pair of dangling earrings and a few statement rings. She went for kohl-lined eyes, chocolate lips, and blushed cheeks for makeup. Her hair featured curls and was side-swept as she posed, flaunting her curvy figure. She shared the pictures on her Instagram account, and you can have a look at them here:

In July this year, Sofia celebrated her 51st birthday, and around that time, the news of her split from Joe came out, but the actress embraced herself with free spirits, and the color perfectly depicted her free-spiritedness. She wore a flowy summer dress with a plunging neckline and button-like detailing in the front. The dress also featured a risque slit, and Vergara carried herself with great panache in this beautiful dress.

The Modern Family star kept her hair open and sported a sleek necklace, full coverage foundation with rosy cheeks, wine lips, and dark eyes. She also wore stacked bracelets and stylish sunglasses to compliment her look and carried a jute sling bag to complete her OOTD.

The last one in the list features Sofia Vergara in a strapless gown in the colour yellow and has a matching floral design all over it. The outfit flaunted her busty assets, as she paired with chunky huge earrings and a bracelet. She apparently wore the dress for a beer commercial!

For makeup, the AGT judge sported rosy cheeks and coral lips with her gorgeous locks open and cascading over her face. The picture has been shared on X by solely news, and you can have a look at it here:

Which of these three looks is your favorite? let us know in the comments!

