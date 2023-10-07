Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton shared a really passionate relationship before they split up, and the actress moved on with Brad Pitt. The former couple once shared their explicit s*x life detail about doing the deed in the car, but this viral video of the couple shows how immersed they were in each other, and the public display of affection in it will leave the singles in an utter melancholic state!

Billy and Jolie were head over heels for each other, full of steamy romance and passion, but it fizzled out soon. The couple made news by tying the knot in 2000, but things went down south soon, and they parted ways around 2002 or 2003. Jolie soon fell in love with Brad, and the duo, after dating for a good time, got married only to get divorced!

A few days back, an old video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton went viral on Instagram posted by movie_moment, where the Maleficent star could be seen passionately kissing her partner on the cheeks while Billy revealed having s*x with Jolie in the car just moments before this interview with MTV. One can clearly see the love and affection in the actress’ eyes for her man, and she once again showed how unapologetic and unhinged she was with her emotions as it exuded a certain raw wildness!

However, in this throwback video, the netizens have a different opinion about Angelina Jolie’s PDA with Billy Bob Thornton. One of the users commented, “She looks like she’s on a some serious MDMA lmao”

Another wrote, “Them Drugs man I tell ya”

One of the third users wrote, “She’s high as hell”

Followed by, “She was probably yelling f me Santa the whole time,” “Billy walked so Pete could run,” “Drugs and daddy issues.”

One of the fans wrote, “Got Damn Ang! I feel the moisture through the interview!!”

Another commented, “Wombraider”

And, “Shyd she was tryna f*ck right there too!”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Moments (@movie_moment)

