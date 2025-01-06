Zendaya did not disappoint on the red carpet of the 82nd Golden Globes Awards as she sashayed in an orange gown with extravagant diamond jewelry. However, what stood out was her flaunting a ring on her engagement finger, which has now led fans to guess whether her beau Tom Holland, has finally popped the question. For the unversed, the actress was nominated in the Best Actress Category for Challengers.

According to the Hindustan Times, Zendaya wore a beautiful ring on her engagement finger, which was not a part of her custom Bulgari ensemble, which she had chosen to wear at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet. The report further stated that it was a lavish $200K engagement ring from Jessica McCormack. An Instagram page called Zendaya Style Resource which is dedicated to providing information on the The Greatest Showman actress’ sartorial choices gave some details about the ring.

Their post read, “The ring on Zendaya’s left hand at the Golden Globes is not from Bulgari like the rest of her jewellery is. That is a $200k+ engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, a London-based jeweller. Omg, she is not even hiding it but no one seems to have noticed.”

Not only this, but some eagle-eyed fans also observed that Zendaya had gotten a tiny tattoo with the letter T inked below her left armpit. She was also seen showing her ring to Amay Pascal which is making her fans believe that the actress is indeed engaged to Tom Holland. Well, her fans are now surely waiting for an official confirmation on whether marriage is soon on the cards for her and Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Tom Holland started their whirlwind romance after they started working together in the Spiderman films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They started dating after the release of their first Spiderman movie in 2017. However, they made their relationship public in the year 2021.

Did #zendaya just debut her Jessica McCormack #engagement ring from Tom Holland at the #GoldenGlobes 😩 pic.twitter.com/IXOsT7mJYK — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) January 6, 2025

finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9 — skye 🤍 (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025

ZENDAYA SHOWING THE RING TO AMAY PASCAL WTFFFFF pic.twitter.com/5cORfwhuaV — holls ୨୧ (@queendayaa_) January 6, 2025

