Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys franchise, will soon hit the theatres. The fourth film is directed by Adil and Bilall and features Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett. Ride or Die was written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailers and promos have created quite a buzz. Fans are excited to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in action along with the exciting star cast. In an interview, Will hinted that the buddy cop action comedy would be the perfect summer movie.

Will Smith on Bad Boys: Ride or Die

The King Richard actor said in an interview, “I’m very excited about this one. We want it to feel nostalgic, but we also want the characters to be experiencing things that are age-appropriate and experience-appropriate. It’s a challenge to keep it fun and keep it exciting and make sure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also letting it be gourmet popcorn. It is popcorn, but it’s definitely got some special sauce on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Boys (@badboys)

Will Smith further told Entertainment Weekly, “That’s the thing that is important [in making] another one: It has to have an emotional base that is interesting and riveting, not just trying to blow some stuff up. At this point in my life, I need the movies to be about something. Part of why Bad Boys works for people is at the heart of it is friendship. At the heart of it is love. At the heart of it is a relationship, and it’s the kind of relationship that we all wish we had, somebody that will ride or die with us and for us.”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez and Eric Dane. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 7, 2024.

Must Read: Tom Brady Says Netflix Roast Jokes Were Hard On His Children: “I Wouldn’t Do That Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News