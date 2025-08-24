Margot Robbie and Will Smith‘s photobooth pictures made everyone believe the duo might be dating. Will was still married to Jada Pinkett Smith, and the Barbie star was reportedly working profusely to make it big in Hollywood. We all know how gossip and rumors spread like wildfire, and it was the same for Margot and Will. The actress’ mother once got concerned about her image and shared a piece of advice with her daughter. Scroll below for more.

Margot Robbie’s Mother Warned Her Amidst Will Smith Affair Rumors

Margot and Will worked together in Focus and Suicide Squad. The rumors got so out of hand that Smith was accused of cheating on Jada with the Barbie star. There were reports claiming that Robbie and the I Am Legend star skipped the wrap-up party of one of their movies, Focus, to hang out in Will’s trailer.

Will Smith and Margot Robbie’s alleged affair was on every tabloid! It soon reached Margot’s mother, too. In an interview with LA Times in 2012, the Aussie actress opened up about the rumors and said, “It genuinely came out of nowhere and nothing.” She added how it had reached her family, made her mother cautious about it, and warned her.

Margot Robbie explained, “But even my mum’s like, ‘Margot, be careful next time you’re at a party.’ ‘Mum! We weren’t even at a party! We’re at work. We weren’t drunk. We were between scenes on set!'”

Margot Robbie Had A Similar Experience With Rumors Involving Leonardo DiCaprio

The actress revealed that something similar took place revolving around her and Leonardo DiCaprio. Margot said, “It’s unavoidable. A little while back, they put pictures in the magazines saying Leo and I were on a balcony in Miami. It’s not me. It’s a 6-foot Ukrainian model.” Robbie concluded, “Really, I could lock myself away in a dark room for the rest of my life, and they still could say I’m having an affair with someone.”

Margot Robbie and Will Smith never worked together after 2016’s Suicide Squad. A lot has happened since then, Will got banned from the Oscars for slapping Chris Rock in 2022. Margot became a phenomenon after her blockbuster movie Barbie’s earth-shattering box office numbers.

What Next For Margot Robbie?

Margot Robbie recently served as the executive producer of the comedy thriller film, Borderline. She is set to appear next of Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opposite Colin Farrell. The film is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025. Robbie will also play Catherine Earnshaw in the upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

