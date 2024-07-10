Jennifer Lawrence is a talented and exceptional actress who often gets in trouble for her statements. For example, a few years back, she said some controversial things about Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. Kent fired back and slammed the actress by calling her gross. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Lawrence is a big fan of Vanderpump Rules, one of the most popular Bravo series. Jennifer is one of the highest-paid actresses and an A-list star. She won an Oscar for a lead role at a young age. JLaw does not shy away from doing challenging roles and has tried her hand in different genres of film. Behind the screen, Lawrence also has a fun personality and likes to be around in interviews. She is also quite outspoken, and that sometimes becomes troublesome for her.

Jennifer Lawrence once, during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, shared her thoughts on what was happening on Vanderpump Rules, and while doing so, she used some harsh words about Lala Kent. The actress said, “Lala trying so hard to be nice, and then she’s like crying to her mom, and then she’s like a total bitch … I’m like, ‘B*tch you’s a c*nt.’”

One cannot blame Lala Kent for calling out Jennifer Lawrence and bashing her for her comment. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Lala took to her Twitter handle and slammed the X-Men star. The Vanderpump Rules star blasted, “Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a ‘c—’ on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama?” She continued, “B*tch, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets.”

Lala Kent did not stop there; she continued to bash Jennifer Lawrence and added, “You’re one of the highest-paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women, and you call another woman a c—? You’re gross.” Later, on an episode of Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, Kent further expressed her anger about Jennifer Lawrence’s comment.

The Vanderpump Rules star started, “She’s gross. Not only did she call me the c-word … she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom.” Kent continued, “I’m watching this like, ‘Is this A-list celebrity, who has Oscars, for real?’” She also said, “And then when she dropped the c-word I was like ‘Ok, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality TV personalities, don’t be trying to take my job.”

After saying many things and venting out, Lala Kent tweeted that things had resolved between her and Jennifer Lawrence and that there was no bad blood. Kent wrote, “My interview with Juicy Scoop was taped a couple of weeks ago when I still felt hurt and emotional Excuses aside, I wanted to let it be known J.Law and I are all good now.”

On the work front, according to reports, Jennifer Lawrence will feature in the dark comedy ‘Why Don’t You Love Me?’ for A24.

