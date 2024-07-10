Sharon Stone's Net Worth Explored As Basic Instinct Star Claims "I Had Zero Money' After 2001 Stroke

Sharon Stone is griping about her fortunes (or lack thereof?) again. Earlier this year, in an interview with InStyle, She complained about being rich and famous despite a substantial net worth. Now, the Hollywood star claims she was penniless due to “people taking advantage” after a 2001 stroke that left her bedridden.

Earlier this year, The Basic Instinct star whined that it’s “very expensive to be famous.” The actress listed all the costs associated with being a star, including a newly purchased home and the fees for her security staff, publicists, makeup artists, and managers.

Sharon Stone also complained about picking up the dinner bill every time, saying, “You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time.”

Now, in a new interview with a Hollywood reporter, the actress revealed she lost $18 million in savings after suffering from a stroke in 2001. The actress said she also stepped away from Hollywood during a seven-year recovery. “I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone—everything was in other people’s names,” she said.

Stone added, “I had zero money.” In light of her revelations, let’s examine her impressive net worth.

Sharon Stone was paid $500,000 for 1992’s Basic Instinct.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sharon Stone, who was signed by Ford Modeling Agency, appeared in television commercials before giving up modelling to pursue acting. Throughout the 1980s, Stone appeared in several films that failed to make an impact on the audience. Stone got her first big break in 1990 when she appeared in “Total Recall “with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The film served as a launching pad for her to land the career-defining role in 1992’s Basic Instinct. Stone was reportedly paid $ 500,000 for the 1992 film and received a massive pay bump for the 1995 film Casino, for which she won her first Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Dramatic Motion Picture.

Stone was paid $13.6 Million for Basic Instinct 2

Stone starred in multiple films and television series, including the 2000 legal drama “The Practice.” Stone won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on “The Practice.”

Stone was reportedly paid $13.6 Million to reprise her role in Basic Instinct 2 in 2006. Her current net worth is estimated at $40 Million. It appears the actress managed to replenish her empty coffers after losing $18 million.

