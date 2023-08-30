Sharon Stone – the actress who was one of the most popular s*x symbols of the 1990s, is ageing gracefully and looks beautiful even at 65. The actress, who is best known for her v*gina flashing scene in ‘Basic Instinct,’ once opened up about producers forcing her to have s*x with her co-stars.

In 2021, Sharon Stone shared an excerpt from her then-upcoming memoir ‘The Beauty of Living Twice’ about the different exploitative #MeToo moments she had experienced as a woman in Hollywood. Read on to know what she said.

Shedding light on the excerpt she shared with Vanity Fair, Sharon Stone – as per Vulture, said, “I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container. He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f*ck my co-star so that we could have onscreen chemistry. Why, in his day, he made love to Ava Gardner onscreen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause.”

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress continued, “I watched the chocolate balls rolling around, thinking, ‘You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test … Now you think if I f*ck him, he will become a fine actor?’ Nobody’s that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could f*ck him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act, and I said so. This was not a popular response. I was considered difficult.”

Recalling another incident, Sharon Stone added, “I’ve had other producers on other films just come to my trailer and ask, ‘So, are you going to f*ck him, or aren’t you? You know it would go better if you did.” She added that others “threatened to fire me if I didn’t put out.”

