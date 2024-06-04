James Corden briefly came under fire after a photo emerged online showing the former talk show host having a tense exchange with a British Airways staff member after a nightmare flight from Portugal. The incident reportedly occurred after James Corden, who was set to travel from Faro to London Heathrow, faced a significant delay alongside other passengers.

In the picture circulated on social media, the Gavin & Stacey co-creator and star appeared slightly annoyed during his discussion with a crew member. The image went viral online, with people accusing the star of losing his temper with a staff member. Netizens pointed out the recent incident was reminiscent of the British actor clashing with service staff in 2022, which led him to be banned from a New York restaurant.

As the backlash intensified, James Corden’s fellow passengers came to his defense and provided some context to the online picture. According to Metro, a passenger detailed the incident that led Corden to stand up for all the passengers on the flight.

James Corden’s flight from Portugal to the UK was forced to make an emergency landing.

Parents were in Portugal and seen James Corden at the airport. Just missed out on seeing this LIVE pic.twitter.com/sAwv65EQi0 — Edinburgh’s Nicest Boy (@EdinsNicestBoy) June 3, 2024

The passenger, identified as Venessa, explained that shortly after taking off from Portugal to London Heathrow, the aircraft was forced to return to the ground, and the crew instructed passengers to brace and evacuate through emergency exits.

However, the passenger recounted the situation devolved into chaos after the flight could not land as “the airplane wing which are supposed to go down when you are in the air won’t go down, which meant that they wouldn’t be able to raise them on landing.”

The aircraft was reportedly rerouted to Lisbon, where terrified travellers faced a three-hour wait inside the aircraft before being informed that the plane was unfit for travel.

Passengers Praise James Corden For keeping spirits up during nightmare flight

The passenger praised James Corden for keeping spirits up inside the aircraft during the wait and reportedly took selfies with fans during the delay. The passenger recalled, “He was just really nice. He would have been well within his rights to sit and sulk in his seat like the rest of us would be doing, but he didn’t.”

After disembarking from the flight, the passenger revealed that James Corden stuck up for his travel buddies by calmly confronting the crew. The flight was reportedly rescheduled for the next day, and passengers returned to the UK without further issues.

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Reveals Dubious Reason He Refused To Return To Mission: Impossible 3: “They Tried To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News