Just a week ago, British actor-comedian-host James Corden bid adieu to The Late Late Show with a three-hour spectacle that saw stars like Tom Cruise, Harry Styles, and even US President Joe Biden made an appearance. As fans of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ (2015-2023) aren’t over the talk show coming to an end, we have now come across something interesting.

While James revealed the reason behind him not wanting to host the talk show after eight years was moving back to the UK to be near family and more involved with his kids, a new report points in another direction. As per this report, the show was struggling financially, and the network couldn’t afford the star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Metro, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ was allegedly losing a lot financially, and CBS couldn’t afford to him. As per the site, the A-List talk show cost up to $65 million (£52 million) to produce but earned less than $45 million (£36 million), meaning a loss for the network a whopping $20 million (£16 million) a year.

Talking about it in, a channel executive was quoted by LA Magazine saying, “It was simply not sustainable. CBS could not afford him anymore.” Other sources who worked closely with James Corden also informed the publication that James would have faced a multi-million dollar pay cut or would have had to let go of staffers if he had stayed.

During his final outing as The Late Late Show’s host, Corden became emotional and got teary-eyed as he reflected on his eight-year stint. During his sign-off monologue, the host of 8 years thanked his production team and writers and said it was ‘unfathomable’ that CBS had ‘taken a chance on me’.

Did you love James as the host of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’? Which of his segments will you miss the most – Spill Your Guts, Carpool Karaoke or another – let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Kept Crying & Felt Guilty For Everything She Had Due To What She She Saw While Shooting Of ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’: “It Was A Sea Of Human Misery”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News