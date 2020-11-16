It won’t be wrong to say that Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa is the most loved show on Indian television. The talented actress plays a loving and dedicated homemaker in the show, and her character has become extremely popular in recent times. The drama has been enjoying fame not only in India, but also abroad.

Advertisement

Fans are obsessed with every new plot change in the show. However, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Rupali revealed that her little son Rudransh doesn’t watch the show and the reason will make you go awww…

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly informed that her son doesn’t want to see Anupamaa right now. “He was almost seven when I stepped out to do the show, and he thinks it has taken his mumma away (laughs). All his school friends, class friends and their mothers go on so sweetly about watching Anupamaa, but Rudransh doesn’t watch it. He says ‘vahan dusra family hai Mumma ka’. He doesn’t know yet that his mom is an actress. But I am sure when he grows up he will watch it. I am so proud of this show and have really worked very hard on this one,” says Rupali Ganguly.

The actress and the show’s producer Rajan Shahi had worked together almost 20 years ago in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. “Rajan always says certain shows have their own destiny. I had done my first show (Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi) with him as the director. That time I was very immature and had troubled Rajan a lot. Now it was my karma payback time to him to do this one and prove that he had made the right choice back then. He is very proud of me, what else do I want?” the talented actress asks.

In the TRP report for the week of October 31 to November 6, Anupamaa had remained on the top position. Other frequent appearances on this list are made by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Are you too watching Anupamaa? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Parties With DJ Snake & Hints First Collaboration, Fans Can’t Control Excitement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube