Varun Sood is witnessing the best possible phase of his career. He made his Bollywood debut with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo opposite Prajakta Koli. That’s not it, reports are already rife that the former Splitsvilla contestant will be next seen alongside Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae. Amidst it all, it is quite a struggling affair in his personal life as he copes up with his breakup with ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

In March, Divya took to her Instagram handle and broke a million hearts. She announced an end to her 4-year long relationship with Varun and took responsibility for the same. The actress claimed she wanted different things in life and needed to give time and love to herself. The most unexpected twist was witnessed when she got engaged earlier this month to her former partner, Apurva Padgaonkar.

Varun Sood has remained tight-lipped about Divya Agarwal and her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar. But his cryptic tweets on social media handles like Twitter and Instagram cannot go unnoticed. He took to his IG last night and shared a video enjoying the riverside. The music attached to his video was Shamoon Ismail’s On & On and it was quite a heart-touching moment to witness. It is the first time when Varun Sood has posted something like this post-Divya’s engagement.

Netizens have been continuously pitying Varun Sood and even calling Divya Agarwal a ‘gold digger.’ Looking at the latest video, viewers landed support for the Jug Jugg Jeeyo as they told him he’s better off alone and she didn’t deserve him.

A comment read, “just want to say one thing ” NOBODY CAN STAY HAPPY FOREVER AFTER BREAKING SOMEONE’S HEART BITTERLY “. God is everywhere for everyone… Just trust GOD..”

Another wrote, “Can understand ur pain ..she already strart…”

“She doesn’t deserve you, she is a girl with lots of attitude , the way she left Priyank sharma also,” a fan reacted.

Another pointed out, “Divya ki yad aa rhi hogi”

“I feel your pain” commented a user.

More power to Varun Sood!

