TV actress Nia Sharma is known for her fashion sense and bold avatars and she never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her oh–so–hot looks. From chic outfits to gorgeous bold outfits, she pulls off every look like a queen. She is often loved for her bold choices and sometimes the actress has to face a lot of criticism as well.

Nia recently took to her social media account and dropped a super hot picture in a towel, setting the internet on fire. Her pictures were too hot to handle and Nia’s fans couldn’t stop reacting.

The Ek Hazaaron Mai Meri Behna Hai actress Nia Sharma shared two pictures on the internet where she can be seen posing just in a towel and the towel was almost slipping. She captioned the picture, “I have naturally straight hair so I choose to go with curls most of the time.” Her fans loved her hot picture and just couldn’t stop reacting.

“Why are you so bold?”, a fan commented.

Meanwhile, content creator Nischay Ralhan also commented on Nia’s post and wrote, “so pretty.”

Nia Sharma became a household name after her popular TV show Ek Hazaaron Mai Meri Behna Hai. She later appeared in several shows including Naagin 4, Jamai Raja, and Ishq Mai Marjawaan. The actress is known for her sharp opinions as well as she never minces her words when it comes to putting out her point of view on any topic.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 but she knows how to keep her fans updated and her social media posts are proof.

