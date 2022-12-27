After nearly 6 weeks of no evictions from the controversial Bigg Boss 16 house, it was during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode that Ankit Gupta was shown the door. Since his elimination from the Salman Kahn-hosted show, the Udaariyaan actor has spoken up about his stay in the house, lashed out at the other housemates and more.

While his fans are still trending him on social media and asking for his return to the show, Ankit has made the news today for a whole different reason. Wondering what? Well, during a recent interaction with a media channel, a mysterious woman was spotted n the actor’s hotel bed. Wondering who she is? Well, scroll down for we are sure all your questions will be answered.

A clip from one of Ankit Gupta’s is going viral on social media at the moment owing to an unknown woman making an appearance during his zoom interview. In the viral video, the evicted Bigg Boss 16 contestant is seen talking about his game in the show when suddenly the mystery woman is spotted on his bed. As soon as the actor realizes the addition to the frame, he slyly turned the camera the other way. This has got netizens wondering who the mystery woman is.

Some are even wondering if Ankit Gupta has already forgotten about his Bigg Boss 16 and Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Check out the video of the ‘mystery woman’ in Ankit Gupta’s bed here:

So who is this mystery girl? Well, let us tell you that this mystery girl is none other than Ankit Gupta’s manager. This news was disclosed to the news website NBT by a close friend of Ankit Gupta. The friend added that since coming out of Bigg Boss 16 house, Ankit has been getting calls regarding many interviews. This is the reason that his manager is staying with him all the time. Owing to this his manager was in his room as well as other team members.

A while ago a video featuring Ankit Gupta clarifying the same also is going viral on social media. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiggBoss16 (@mrkhabriix)

