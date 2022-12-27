The drama in the Bigg Boss 16 house is seeing no stopping and the promo for the upcoming episode is proof. While fights and arguments are a common sighting in the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan, tonight’s episode sees things getting uglier as Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala lock horns in the kitchen.

Yes, in the latest promo shared by the makers wild card contestant Vikkas gets into a heated argument with Archana and soon it turns violent. While the duo continues to argue and prove they have the power, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary nearly falls victim in the war of words.

In tonight’s Bigg Boss 16 episode, we will see Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktalaget into a pretty heated argument over making tea. The promo shared on Colors’ Instagram channel sees Archana losing her cool when she spots Vikkas at the stove boiling water for a cup of tea. Now one to let anyone do as they like – especially in the kitchen, Gautam gives Manaktakala a piece of her as she attempts to get him to stop doing what he is and leave her space.

The argument gets uglier by the second and we then see Archana Gautam throw the pot of boiling water with the other housemates – especially Vikkas Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, standing in close proximity. The seconds-long promo sees Priyanka sidestep by a few inches and thus saving herself from any physical scaring and harm. The kitchen fights don’t end here as later Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Sreejita De and Vikkas are seen arguing near the gas stove.

Manaktala loses his cool and begins throwing things near the gas stove, leaving the other two in fear. Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot then step in and pacify Vikkas from going out of control. Check out the promo here:

Netizens have expressed their concerns for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary following this spat between Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala. One wrote, “Big boss should take action against Archana now it’s too much. How can she throw boiling water like this ?” Another added, “I hope Priyanka is fine. These people were so jealous of Priyanka winning my glamm. Look now .. I hope she is fine. Biggboss take action” A third noted, “Is she mad or what??? Garam pani fek di…. ab priyanka k liye koi kuch nahi bolga… n hi big boss”

Do you think Bigg Boss 16 makers should take strict action against this behaviour? Let us know in the comments.

