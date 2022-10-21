A lot has been said and written about Shaktimaan ever since Sony Pictures India announced the superhero Shaktimaan’s adaptation into a movie. A couple of names will lead the film surface every now and then. However, the latest reports suggest that makers have considered Minnal Murali fame, Basil Joseph to direct the superhero film. While it is yet to know if there’s any truth to these rumours or not, here’s what Mukesh Khanna has to say about the same.

Recently, the actor revealed that a tweet indicated that he’s upset with a non-Hindu filmmaker directing the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Mukesh Khanna released a statement asking fans to not trust information that hasn’t come from him or the makers. In a series of Tweet he wrote, “It’s a bit early for me to talk about which director will direct #Shaktimaan film. My producers (Sony & Brewing Thoughts) and I are in discussions about it. But it’s disturbing that some insinuations are being made about religion of a certain director, & him being a non-Hindu.”

“A certain tweet has been put out that I’m not happy with the choice of a non-Hindu director. Let me clarify: I never said any such thing so I don’t know where its coming from. Such a thing has no basis in truth. I’ve the utmost respect for talented artists, regardless of religion,” said Mukesh Khanna in another Tweet.

It's a bit early for me to talk about which director will direct #Shaktimaan film. My producers (Sony & Brewing Thoughts) and I are in discussions about it. But it's disturbing that some insinuations are being made about religion of a certain director, & him being a non-Hindu. pic.twitter.com/cWdCdA2EG7 — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 21, 2022

A certain tweet has been put out that I'm not happy with the choice of a non-Hindu director. Let me clarify: I never said any such thing so I don't know where its coming from. Such a thing has no basis in truth. I've utmost respect for talented artists, regardless of religion pic.twitter.com/1zEfuuyOYa — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 21, 2022

Mukesh Khanna concluded his statement by saying, “Such a thing is really absurd & is totally unwarranted. I request fans of #Shaktimaan to not pay attention to any information that doesn’t come from my producers or me officially. We’ve not signed anyone. Shaktimaan is idea of India. It’s far bigger than anyone’s petty lies!”

Such a thing is really absurd & is totally unwarranted. I request fans of #Shaktimaan to not pay attention to any information that doesn't come from my producers or me officially. We've not signed anyone. Shaktimaan is idea of India. It’s far bigger than anyone's petty lies! pic.twitter.com/Bz6xcQmqAQ — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 21, 2022

Earlier a source revealed to Pinkvilla, “The producers have asked Basil to come up with his own version of the screenplay to know if he is on the same wavelength as the team on the visual and story-telling front.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna Says “If A Girl Wants To Have S*x With You, Toh Woh Dhandha Kar Rahi Hai”, Netizens Slam “When Shakti & Maan, Dono Leaves You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram