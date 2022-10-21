Things are messier than ever for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show is the most popular sitcom in India and has been running for over 14 years now. Everything was going smoothly until a couple of actors took an exit from the show within a short span of time. One of the actors who left the show was Raj Anadkat aka Tapu. After his exit, there have been speculations about Bhavya Gandhi’s return. Now, the actor himself has opened up about the same and here’s all you need to know.

A couple of months back, fans were shocked when they heard that Raj has quit TMKOC after playing Tapu for almost 5 years. The actor was in the news limelight for his alleged link-up rumours with Munmun Dutta aka Babita. Ever since then, fans have been demanding makers to rope in Bhavya, who shot to fame as Tapu before Raj joined the show.

After staying quiet for months, Bhavya Gandhi has broken his silence on the speculations about his return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sadly, the actor has dismissed making a return to the show as Tapu. Talking to India Forums, the actor said, “It’s not true this is just a rumour going around. I am not coming back to the show.”

That’s really a sad update for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, but at least things are clear now and there won’t be fake reports anymore.

Meanwhile, apart from Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha too quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently. Reportedly, he wanted to try his hands at different things after being attached to the show for 14 years.

