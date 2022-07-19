Munmun Dutta is one of the popular actresses in the television industry. She became a household name for her role as Babita Iyer in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is also an avid social media user and loves to share updates with her fans with pictures and videos.

Advertisement

While the actress has proved her acting prowess as Babita in the sitcom, she also garners praises for her toned body. But did you know how she keeps herself fit amidst her busy schedule? Today we will reveal all her fitness secrets. So let’s have a look:

Munmun Dutta Workout Routine

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is a fitness enthusiast and she loves spending time in the Gym. She said that she always starts her workout with warm-up exercises that do not require using any heavy pieces of machinery from the gym. Her warm-up exercises normally include head rotation, forearm rotation, and arm rotation exercises. The whole idea is to prep your body for further heavy exercises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

Munmun Dutta also focuses on her biceps, triceps, and all other important muscles of the body. So now you know the well-designed clothes that make her look bewitching in those attires. The actress then talked about the importance of different types of training.

“Whenever I go to the gym, I have a routine of half an hour cardio and then I get into strength training and circuit training. Sometimes, I also mix it up with Kick-Boxing and weight training. Weight training is very important to tone my body. I work out for almost 1 hour 30 minutes,” she said to Daily Bhaskar.com

Munmun Dutta Diet Plan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

Unlike celebrities, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress does not follow any strict diet but she does prefer home-cooked food. “To be honest, I have a really fast metabolism, which is why I don’t gain a lot of weight. However, it is critical to maintaining our physical fitness and health, and I do not take this for granted. I love to eat nutritious foods, especially home-cooked meals, but let me be honest; I eat a lot. I don’t believe in diets. In fact, for me, dieting consists of eating healthy foods and, most importantly, exercising. It is impossible to stay in shape without working out,” Dutta said.

For more updates on health and fitness, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Reveals Being Homeless, Sleeping In Parks & Getting Thrown Out From A Fancy Restaurant: “I Wanted To Kill Myself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram