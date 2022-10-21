Filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen hosting the Friday special episode of Bigg Boss 16 in place of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman is often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed.

Salman Khan will appear on Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar.

Karan Johar also hosted the Bigg Boss OTT and it will be interesting to see how he is going to deal with the contestants and roast them on the show.

Furthermore, the three nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot. Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Shalin have taken the name of Sumbul as the least performing contestant on the show.

But in the previous episode, Shalin Bhanot was seen talking to Sumbul Touqeer and blaming Tina Datta for his behaviour with her.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.

