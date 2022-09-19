After Anjali Arora, a few days back, it was Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh who made it into the news over her alleged MMS video. This recent leak has, of course, left Akshara and her fans in a big shock. Her old video of sobbing uncontrollably even resurfaced online and many confused it as her reaction to the latest controversy. But now, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress has bounced back and shut down all the dirty talks. Keep reading to know more.

A couple of days back, an old video went viral where Akshara allegedly broke down while venting out her frustration over her alleged leak and spoke about how it’s mentally harassing her. She was quoted saying “tang karke rakh dia hai”. She claimed that it’s a part of the dirty tactics of the Bhojpuri industry and it’s all being done to defame her. But we did a fact-check and found that the clip was old and had nothing to do with the latest controversy.

Now, in a talk with ETimes, Akshara Singh has finally spoken about her alleged MMS leak. She said, “Whoever did such an act, I do not care about all these things. Someone made a statement. Even I haven’t watched the MMS video yet. Do you want to know whether I’m in this viral video? I’m not going to cry over such a cheap act, and it doesn’t bother me.”

More power to you, Akshara Singh! Let’s hope the culprit whoever is involved in defaming the Bigg OTT fame actress, is caught as soon as possible.

A few days, even Anjali Arora broke down after her alleged MMS went viral, but she too gave it back to the haters. “They have the right to like and dislike you and one just needs to be strong to take the negative comments and to be honest, one shouldn’t pay attention to it,” the Lock Upp fame actress had given it back to haters while talking to Telly Chakkar.

