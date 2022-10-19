Anupam Mittal is most well known for being on Shark Tank, the reality show that took over social media like a storm. The Shaadi.com founder has talked about his wealth and also of the days he struggled to get his business off the ground. He revealed that there was a time when he lost it all and had to begin from scratch again. Scroll down to know his story!

Anupam Mittal lives a grand life now. He is famous, rich, and loved by the public. But apparently there was a time when he was completely broke and had to listen to people berating him for losing all the money. Here’s the story of how it all happened.

In an interview with Mashable India, Anupam Mittal talked about the kind of lavish life he led when he was in his 20s. He spoke about renting out cruise ships and stadiums for parties. Here’s what he said!

“Some of us kids got together and started a venture called Strategy.com, just before the dot com boom. And we became worth $40 billion. We were multi-millionaires in our early 20s, at least on paper. When we had money, we had a blast. We used to rent out entire football stadiums just for parties. We used to rent out cruise ships. Our company would be shut for a week, and we’d be chilling on three cruise ships. It was a different level.”

He also spoke about his hard times and added, “But when the meltdown happened in 2000, jeb mein do kaudi nahi bachi.”

He later said that relatives criticized him for losing it all. But Anupam Mittal was able to earn it all back and enjoy the kind of financial highs as before.

Anupam Mittal was part of the first Shark Tank India season where he appeared as a judge. He was part of the team composed of Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Vinita Singh.

Do you relate to Anupam Mittal’s struggle story? Let us know.

