It seems that things between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have hit a rough patch, as the two appear to be drifting apart in the controversial reality show.

After a big fight between Gautam Vig and Shalin, the latter told Tina to stay away from him as well.

In the upcoming promo, Tina Datta is seen crying as she hugs Soundarya Sharma.

Shalin Bhanot said: “Ye achha hai, ladke ho toh ok, yahan aap rona chalu kar do.”

In the earlier episode, after their fight Shalin had told Tina Datta not to call him ‘Sha’, which she used to call him fondly. This happened after their fight and Tina explained that she was hurt.

Shalin Bhanot said: “If we have no trust, let’s play the game. The only place I am little weak is my heart.”

Tina Datta said: “I was the one who is getting hurt. I am upset,” adding: “Try to understand from my point of view.”

Meanwhile, there also seems to be a fallout between Shalin, Tina and Sumbul Toqueer. Things started falling apart after the latter’s father came on Weekend Ka Vaar and slammed the lovebirds for speaking behind her back.

