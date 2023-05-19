Tinsel Town’s one of the most loved and adored actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee often makes headlines for her strong and bold opinions. The diva has become the centre of attention ever since she married the love of her life and her gym trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh. The duo tied the knot in December last year in a hush-hush affair. The couple took everyone by surprise when they shared their wedding photos.

Time and again, we have seen the actress hitting back at the trolls, who often criticize her for multiple reasons including marrying a guy from different religion, his looks and career. Once the actress is making headlines for her kick-as* reply to a Twitter user, scroll down for more details!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This afternoon, a journalist took to Twitter to Tweet Devoleena’s photo with her husband Shahnawaz while calling her The Kerala Story’s supporting actress. In his Tweet, he also wrote about rich and poor muslim and love jihad. Bashing the journalist, the actress gave an epic answer and said she’s independent , financially & mentally.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, in her reply, wrote, “Stop talking nonsense. Lets not talk about money here. Sharminda aap hi honge. Simple language mein samjhati hun because i am an independent , financially & mentally & the reason i married of my choice without damn conversion. What do you even know about us? Adding, “And one more thing i wish i could have been a part of kerela story. But my bad i wasn’t there. And you call yourself PATRAKAAR? Fact check karna bhool gaye yaa attention paane ka naya tarika dhoondh nikaala hai.”

Stop talking nonsense. Lets not talk about money here. Sharminda aap hi honge. Simple language mein samjhati hun because i am an independent , financially & mentally & the reason i married of my choice without damn conversion. What do you even know about us ? https://t.co/a61cTwfWMQ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

Further bashing another Twitterati, Devoleena said, “It would have been my honour to be a part of 100 blockbuster. Waise yes we both husband & wife watched the movie & he loved & appreciated it like a True Indian Muslim. @sudiptoSENtlm Sir you created a masterpiece i must say. People just can’t get over it easily.”

🤣🤣🤣 It would have been my honour to be a part of 100 blockbuster. Waise yes we both husband & wife watched the movie & he loved & appreciated it like a True Indian Muslim. @sudiptoSENtlm Sir you created a masterpiece i must say. People just cant get over it easily. https://t.co/ymThMOSaH1 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

Earlier hitting back at trolls who thought she got married because she was pregnant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee once a portal that she doesn’t need to justify anything to anyone, but there are people around who think that she’s pregnant following which she got married.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Devoleena hitting back at the haters? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dalljiet Kaur Quits TV After Her Second Marriage With Nikhil Patel, Actress Makes The Big Announcement Citing Family As A Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News