Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one name that needs no introduction in the television industry. Over the years, she has played iconic roles in the television shows and has become a fan’s favourite with it. Off late, she has been making headlines for her marriage with husband Shanwaz Shaikh who happens to be a gym trainer by profession. On to the new development, the actress shared lovely pictures of herself on Instagram with her husband and got trolled by a netizen who called Shaikh a ‘Langoor’ and got a kick-as* reply by Devo in return. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Devo happens to be quite popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. The actress is also quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a sneak-peek of her personal and professional life to fans there. Now coming back to the topic, Bhattacharjee is currently on her first trip with her husband and has been sharing lovely pictures of herself on her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh with a caption that read, “Tenu Dhoop Lagiya re..Main Chaoo ban jawaa…❤️🤗😘”

In the pictures, the couple is twinning in white and are completely lost in each other while posing for the camera.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Now reacting to Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s pictures on Instagram, a troll commented, “Langur ke hath mai angoor easa ho gaya.” Within no time, the actress gave a savage reply to the troll comment under her picture and wrote, “aur kalyug mein shaitaan ka agman aapke paida hone se hogaya.. 🤦🏼‍♀️”

Whoa, Devoleena Bhattacharjee! That indeed was a good schooling of the troll. What are your thoughts on the actress giving a befitting reply to a netizen on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

