Social media sensation Uorfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices and guess what, she has done it yet again. Be it her outfit from bandages to ropes or razor blades, the fashionista pulls off all her DIY outfits pretty well, despite being brutally mocked by trolls, receiving rape and death threats and FIR’s being filed against her.

Now, Uorfi has once again set the internet on fire with her latest bold look. This time the Bigg Boss OTT fame has also thanked her stylist Shweta Mahadik for helping her to create the look successfully.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Uorfi dropped a few photos along with a video wherein she was seen covering her modesty with lettuce-inspired quirky n*pple pasties along with an unbuttoned jeans. Uorfi completed her sensuous look with a kohl and lipstick. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Can’t thank @shwetmahadik enough for helping me with my crazy ideas! Our minds think alike very much.”

Check Out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Soon after this, the post went viral on social media as netizens rushed to the comment section to pen their reactions. While netizens trolled her brutally for such weird choice of fashion, some fans lauded Uorfi for her ‘creativity’.

One user wrote, “Are didi aapane to bigg Boss ki Aankhen chura lai,” while another said, “Ajj to pata gobhi ki sabji banagi”. A third comment read, “I’m just waiting Jb Urfi apna *Only Fans* website banayegi.” Another user commented, “Woo u have four eyes but u don’t have a eyes bcz”. Meanwhile, one fan appreciated her creativity and wrote, “India’s first celebrity who Can dare to wear these outfits.” Another said, “Mesmerizing”.

Uorfi continues to face all the backlash with a smile on her face. Earlier, in an interview for Ranveer Allahbadia‘s podcast, Uorfi had made a confession that the trolls do get to her time and often. She had said that sometimes she does feel like a sl*t. The actress said, “Maybe I’m not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t” .

