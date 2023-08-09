Anushka Sen may have recently celebrated her 21st birthday, but the actress’ popularity spans more than her age. The young beauty began her acting career as a child actor in Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli (2009) and then essayed the part of Meher in Baal Veer ( 2012 to 2016) before playing the historical character Rani Lakshmi Bai in Jhansi Ki Rani in 2019.

While her career spans less than 15 years, the actress’ net worth is currently worth more than the same years in crores. Read on to know how much she’s worth, the amount she charges for episodes and her assets.

As per a DNA India report, Anushka Sen’s net worth is an astonishing Rs 16 crore ($2 million). The actress earns over Rs 5 lakh monthly and has an annual income of Rs 1 crore. According to reports, the ‘Baal Veer’ actress has been one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry charging Rs 1.5 lakh for each episode of any TV show. As per the reports, the actress reportedly charged Rs 5 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021.

A Technosports report revealed that Anushka Sen’s net worth has only risen over the years. While her wealth was valued at $700K in 2019, $900K in 2020, $1 million in 2021 and $1.5 million in 2022, it’s now worth around $2 million.

Talking about her assets, Anushka– though she only recently turned 21, is the proud owner of a BMW sports limited edition. In 2020, the young actress took to Instagram and shared the news of purchasing a car costing approx Rs 51 lakh. She captioned it, “MY FIRST CAR!! BMW 330I M Sports Limited Edition. Feeling so happy and grateful.” She further added, “It’s a big achievement for me” before concluding, “Surreal Feeling.’

While Anushka Sen earns well from her appearances in TV shows, the actress’ bulk income comes from her social media posting and advertisements. With an Instagram following of 39.3 million and a Facebook following of 6.9 million, the actress reportedly charges a hefty sum from multiple brands for each promotional on various platforms.

