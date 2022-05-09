At just 18, Ashnoor Kaur has experienced a lot of things and come a long way. Starting her career in Television, the actress has also created her niche in the Bollywood industry. Although she has done some minor roles in films but her character has been quite memorable. Most recently she turned a year older and on her special day, she gifted herself a luxury car. Now let’s have a look at some expensive things which are owned by the young star.

Kaur made her acting debut with Jhansi Ki Rani, followed by Patiala Babes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. Along with the small screen, the actress became known for working in films like Sanju and Manmarziyaan. Apart from this, Ashnoor has done some music videos in the past, and she has a huge fan base on her social media.

Starting her career as a child artist, Ashnoor Kaur has gained a lot of popularity in a very short time. Although she has faced rejections but looking at her career one can say that she’s a successful star and has a bright future ahead. Meanwhile, scroll down below to know the expensive things the actress owns.

A Luxurious Apartment in Mumbai

Ashnoor Kaur last year was on cloud nine after she secured 94% in her 12th board exams. The actress felt great to achieve the goal, on the other hand, she also went on to reveal that the actress has bought a new house.

In a conversation in ETimes, the actress said, “I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that.”

MacBook

A few years back when she turned 16, Ashnoor Kaur got a MacBook Air i5 from her parents, which costs around Rs 85,000. She even took to her social where she thanked her parents for the same.

Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “Always remember:- YOU control your social media, Social media does NOT control you!”

Luxury Cars

As per Zoom Entertainment, Kaur’s parents own a BMW 3-series, which costs around Rs 45 lakh. Her family also has Mercedes-Benz E-class.

On her 18th birthday recently, Ashnoor Kaur bought herself a BMW x3 worth 45 Lakhs.

