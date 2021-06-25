Kamaal Rashid Khan is well known for making controversial statements and picking up fights with other celebs on Twitter. KRK has been courting controversy ever since he entered the Bigg Boss he had hogged the limelight. Scroll down to know more.

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The show is notoriously known for celebrity fights and their game. While some contestants won the game, some got evicted from the house due to their unsavoury behaviour in the house.

KRK is one of the contestants who was kicked out of the show due to his behaviour. During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he had a fallout with several fellow contestants. In season 3 of Bigg Boss, the Deshdrohi actor had a fight with fellow contestants like Bakhtiyaar Irani and comic actor Raju Shrivastav.