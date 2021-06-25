Kamaal Rashid Khan is well known for making controversial statements and picking up fights with other celebs on Twitter. KRK has been courting controversy ever since he entered the Bigg Boss he had hogged the limelight. Scroll down to know more.
Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The show is notoriously known for celebrity fights and their game. While some contestants won the game, some got evicted from the house due to their unsavoury behaviour in the house.
KRK is one of the contestants who was kicked out of the show due to his behaviour. During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he had a fallout with several fellow contestants. In season 3 of Bigg Boss, the Deshdrohi actor had a fight with fellow contestants like Bakhtiyaar Irani and comic actor Raju Shrivastav.
However, his altercation with fashion designer Rohit Verma led to his eviction. During the show, the Deshdrohi actor had hurled a bottle at Rohit Verma, hitting actress Shamita Shetty instead. Vindu Dara Singh also tried to control him but to no vain. He advised KRK that violence in the house is prohibited but the latter was out of control.
Kamaal later even reasoned that he cannot control his anger and he has anger issues. While Vindu was the winner of the show Pravesh was the first runner up. The show was hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan instead of Salman Khan. Take a look at the video below:
Recently, Kamaal R Khan was slapped with a defamation suit by Salman Khan’s legal team and a civil court had also provided an interim relief for the latter. While the Khan’s legal team has accused that KRK has maligned the reputation of the superstar, the former maintains the suit was filed owing to his review on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Earlier in the day, the Deshdrohi star deleted all the videos featuring Salman Khan from his YouTube channel and issued an apology on Twitter. He wrote, “Dear @BeingSalmanKhan I have voluntarily removed all my videos about you coz I don’t want to hurt you or anybody else. I will continue fighting case against you in the court. I will only review your future films if I will get permission from the court. All the best for future.”
In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Your team can notify me if I have left any video on my channel which offends you so that I can delete that video also.”
