Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. After nearly 13 years run, the show has garnered love from all corners. Many actors, who have even left the show, have received love from the audience. Today we will reveal one such character that is none other than Tina, Tapu’s wife.

Ardent fans of TMKOC would remember that Tapu had a child marriage with Tina. The marriage occurred at the insistence of Champaklal Gada, played by Amit Bhatt. The girl who played the role of Tina was none other than Nupur Bhatt. Do you know what she is doing now? Scroll down to know.

Nupur Bhatt is now all grown up and enjoys a following of 7,712 on Instagram. The 20-year-old is quite active on the platform and regularly shares beautiful pictures of herself. She also reportedly runs a meme page.

Even though Nupur Bhatt has been away from the entertainment industry, she is quite stylish which is evident from the pictures she shares on Instagram. She also seems to be an avid traveller and has shared pictures from several beautiful locations.

Previously, a picture from Kush Shah’s Instagram went viral on social media. Shah, who plays the role of Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had shared a picture with a caption, “Timepas” back in 2014. In the picture, several members of the cast, Babita aka Munmun Dutta, Kush, Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali, Tappu aka Bhavya Gandhi and Komal aka Ambika are seen. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed Atmaram Tukaram Bhide (played by Mandar Chandwadkar). Even though Mandar’s glimpse may be blurry, but that did not stop netizens to recognized him

