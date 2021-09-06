Advertisement

Archana Puran Singh has shared a BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti. The video gives a glimpse of the episode when Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha graced the show which was aired yesterday. In the same video, Krushna revealed how he’s overworked and other’s get paid for dancing. Scroll below to watch the video.

Archana is quite active on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Archana Puran Singh shares BTS videos and pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, time and again. In today’s video Krushna Abhishek can be seen complaining about the production team giving the dance part to Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and getting paid just for that.

Krushna Abhishek was given the acting part and hence complaining about the same, he compared his act with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda.

Krushna appreciated Bharti’s hard work and talking about Kiku’s performance, he said, “Ye galat baat hai, ek artist itni mehnat kar raha hain, ek artist ka dance karke ho raha hain.”

Replying to Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda said imitating Shatrughan Sinha’s voice, “Achha dance karo to bhayi…” and immediately hugs Krushna and says, “Tumko kya bol raha hu main, dancer bhai hain ye” and hugs him.

Take a look at the video here:

Krushna Abhishek also appreciated Archana Puran Singh and what she was wearing. The comedian then took a funny dig at her costume and said that the dress must have cost her Rs 1700 and she burst into laughter hearing this.

What are your thoughts on Archana’s video featuring Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda? Tell us in the comments below.

