Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s death has left everyone numb. The actor recently passed away after suffering a major cardiac arrest. Almost everyone close to Sidharth has been affected in one way or the other, however, former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu got so affected that she is now hospitalized.

Sidharth Shukla was declared dead upon arriving at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. Although doctors claim that he died from a heart attack, they’ll give their final verdict only after final post mortem report.

Sharing a video from the hospital bed, Jasleen Matharu said, “The day Sidharth died, I had visited his home. I was totally shaken up – first, on hearing the news and then, seeing the atmosphere at his place. After meeting Shehnaaz and aunty, when I came home, I saw messages I had received, which said, ‘Tum bhi mar jao’. This is the first time in my life that I have been affected so badly. I thought to myself – how unpredictable is life, everything feels so strange. I don’t know what happened but I had temperature (103 degree) yesterday and I had to be hospitalised. Take care of yourself and pray that I, too, get well soon.”

Previously, talking to Pinkvilla, Jasleen had shared her experience of meeting Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s mother and sisters, she said, “Nobody in the family is able to say or express anything. His mother, I must say is a superwoman, a strong, very strong lady who has kept herself calm in this emotional turmoil as well. She is too numb to express anything right now. His sisters also are unable to express anything. There were some things that his mother told me and it made me cry even more. I can’t really tell what all she told me, but all I can say is that it broke my heart,”

While talking about Shehnaaz, she added, “I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep.”

Sidharth Shukla’s final rites were conducted at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday, where a number of celebs attended his funeral to pay their last respects. Today the family of the late actor organized a prayer meet at 5 PM. The family has also invited his fans to join virtually through a zoom link.

The prayer meet poster was shared by actor Karanvir Bohra that reads, “Sidharth Shukla’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, followed by a meditation session held by BK Yogini Didi.”

