Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning To Get Married In December?

Advertisement

Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise came as a rude shock for his friends, family, and his fans. The actor reportedly passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack and final rites were performed yesterday at Oshiwara crematorium.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s love story began in Bigg Boss 13 in September 2019 and tragically came to an end in September 2021. As per reports, the late actor passed away in her lap that unfortunate night. Now the latest report claims the two were planning to get married.

Advertisement

As per the ETimes report, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were supposed to tie the knot in December 2021. Both family and friends have kept the news closely guarded as they were preparing for it. The respective family members were talks to organize it in a plush hotel in Mumbai room booking, banquet, and other required services for the wedding festivities. The event was supposed to be three days.

The report also quoted Bigg Boss 13 contestant and singer Abu Malik as saying Shehnaaz wanted him to ask Sidharth to marry her. He said, “Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020 – I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown.” He further added that the Broken But Beautiful 3 star loved Shehnaaz a lot.

“Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din kharaab ho jaata tha,” Abu Malik said. Sidharth and Shehnaaz won hearts in their last two appearances when they dazzled on sets of Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

Previously, Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh had said that his daughter is not in a good condition following the death of the TV heartthrob. He said to SpotboyE, “I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her (Shehnaaz). She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later.”

Must Read: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Shehnaaz Gill Is Not “In A State To Talk” Post Sidharth Shukla’s Demise, Reminisces Time Spent With Him In Bigg Boss 13



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube