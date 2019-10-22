Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Questions Salman Khan’s Hosting; Bashes Shehnaz Gill For Manipulating

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 is running on with its fair share of controversies. This week the nomination process was not the usual one, we saw all the female contestants were given two choices in Sidharth Dey and Abu Malik. They had to choose one to eliminate and the majority of them decided to eliminate Abu out.

Abu has enjoyed his stay in the house and maintained the lines which weren’t crossed till the end. In a task, even when he was tortured by Devoleena Bhattacharya and Shefali Bagga, he maintained the decorum of the show.

He was good friends with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla but he has made some shocking comments on ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ Shehnaz Gill. In an interview with The Economic Times, he said, “She’s realized that the girls are not supporting her at all because she’s playing it to the gallery. She has the favour of Salman Khan, she has a good wit, and she knows how to use her wit. She’s also very very clever in manipulating the voters, and the people who are watching her, by hitting out to them or playing to the gallery throughout the day also. So, I think she felt the best way out is to get friendly with the boys and get into their groups.”

Recently Aastha Chaudhary, Sidharth’s former co-star on Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na said that he needs to control his temper. The two have known each other for over a decade.

“I have known Sidharth over the past 10 years. We started our careers together. But yes, (comparing) the Sidharth I know over the past 10 years and what he is now, (I can say he) is more mature and sensible. One thing about him is that he won’t take any s*** from anyone. So I think he should control his anger a bit because they (the other housemates) will try to trigger him. I have heard good things about him. Everyone is saying that he is playing very well,” said Aastha.

