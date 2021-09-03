Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek is one of the popular television personalities who is well known for his appearance in comedy shows like Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. The comedian once landed into trouble for racist remarks against Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Back in 2016, Tannishtha along with Radhika Apte came to Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza to promote their film Parched. The show was hosted by Krushna, Mona Singh, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, and many others. The comedy show worked on the format of celeb roasting.

Tannishtha Chatterjee took to Facebook and wrote her entire ordeal. She also mentioned that how she couldn’t take the offensive jokes after a point. She also spoke to Mumbai Mirror about agreeing to be on the show. She said, “I had been led to believe that it was going to be a ‘Roast’ (on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza). In the West, they cheer your achievements by making fun of them and I was excited about being ‘roasted’ on a comedy show on a leading national channel. Racism is propagated through such shows.”

