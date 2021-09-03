Advertisement
Krushna Abhishek is one of the popular television personalities who is well known for his appearance in comedy shows like Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. The comedian once landed into trouble for racist remarks against Tannishtha Chatterjee.
Back in 2016, Tannishtha along with Radhika Apte came to Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza to promote their film Parched. The show was hosted by Krushna, Mona Singh, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, and many others. The comedy show worked on the format of celeb roasting.
Tannishtha Chatterjee took to Facebook and wrote her entire ordeal. She also mentioned that how she couldn’t take the offensive jokes after a point. She also spoke to Mumbai Mirror about agreeing to be on the show. She said, “I had been led to believe that it was going to be a ‘Roast’ (on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza). In the West, they cheer your achievements by making fun of them and I was excited about being ‘roasted’ on a comedy show on a leading national channel. Racism is propagated through such shows.”
Advertisement
Trending
The Parched actress alleged that she was called ‘kali kalooti’ on the show and even asked her whether she ate a lot of gulab jamuns since childhood. She said, “They did not understand why I was angry and told me that if I was offended by any particular dialogue, they would edit it out and mock something else about my features. When I refused to continue, the best they could come up with was, ‘Madam exit toh shoot kar lo!”
Soon after Krushna Abhishek gave his opinion on the issue. In conversation with DNA, the comedian said, “Tannishtha is going overboard. She is doing this for publicity. We always meet the actors before they come to the show. I had asked her if she had seen the show before and if she was familiar with our (roast) concept. She said she hadn’t seen the show. She hadn’t watched even AIB Roast. If she didn’t know what it was, she shouldn’t have come on the show. Secondly, we gave more importance to Radhika Apte who is a bigger star. That must have also been a problem for Tannishtha.”
When asked about the racist remark against Tannishtha, Krushna said, “I didn’t say that and I don’t know who said that. In any case, it is a roast format aur hamne wahi masti ki jo hamesha karte hai. In fact, we have toned it down from what it was earlier. Initially, she was enjoying it, but after a while, she told us she doesn’t like this kind of mass humour. Neither Radhika nor Leena had any problems with our comments. In fact, they were laughing and while going, both Radhika and Leena hugged me and danced with me.”
However, Krushna Abhishek issued an apology to the media. He said, “If she (Tannishtha) feels offended by something, I apologise from our side. We never want to hurt anyone deliberately. Comedy Nights Bachao follows a roast format. Roast doesn’t mean that we say just anything to anyone…”
The Network also took to Twitter to apologize to Tannishtha Chatterjee.
Dear @TannishthaC
It is rather unfortunate that what you had expected to be a fun and novel experience turned out to be traumatic for you. pic.twitter.com/1iH9A3FBIW
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 28, 2016
Must Read: The Family Man Fame Priyamani Joins Shah Rukh Khan For Atlee’s Next In Pune? More Surprises To Unveil!
Advertisement
Advertisement