Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is being dragged into a lot of controversies. To begin with, Karan Johar was accused of supporting Shamita Shetty because of their family relations. Many including Kishwer Merchant and husband Suyyash Rai bashed the host for wrongly targeting Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal. Now, eliminated contestant Akshara Singh has accused the makers of cheating! Read on for details.

As most know, last weekend witnessed a surprise double elimination. Karan Johar announced that it was Akshara and her connection Millind Gaba who received the least amount of votes and hence, were evicted. Twitterati found it unfair and called out the makers on social media.

Advertisement

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw fans from the audience asking burning questions to Bigg Boss OTT contestants. While Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh were flooded with controversial questions, we saw nothing for Shamita Shetty! The eliminated contestant now claims that it was team members of the channel that pretended to be audience members.

Akshara Singh said, “Jin logo ko darshak banwake question puchwaya gaya, wo kuch log team ke hi log hai, wo koi audience nahi thi. Unlog ke chehre mere jaane pehchane the. Toh mai ekdam se blank ho gayi, maine bola ye kya ho raha hai? You know, jab achanak se aappe koi chadne lage toh lagta hai ki maine toh kuch kiya nahi!”

Check out the video below:

Most Shocking Revelation by #AksharaSingh Creative team members of the @biggboss were used by Makers who pretended to be biggboss fans and asked Questions which were against Akshara. All was preplanned to potray akshara wrong and eliminate@bollywood_life @ABPNews @aajtak pic.twitter.com/BRAqjGoDeW — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT has entered its second last week. After the 6-week completion, limited contestants will enter Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 house. It is being said that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have already been promised entry into the main house. In fact, it is a part of their contract!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more telly updates!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranbir Kapoor’s Niece Wanted To Leak His Number In School; Here’s Her Naughty Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube