Bigg Boss OTT witnessed a huge shock when Karan Johar announced double elimination last weekend. We saw Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh bid goodbye to the house. Now, as per recent reports, all of this has been pre-planned as the makers have already scripted the show! Also, one will sure shot witness Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty in the main house. Read on for all the details.

One can witness Raqesh and Shamita free from stress every single time there have been nominations. Even during the first week, they even discussed how none of them will actually be evicted, given their popularity. Apart from that, the TV actor was even seen asking Akshara Singh to follow ‘some script.’ What is actually happening?

The famous Khabri has taken to Twitter and exposed the Bigg Boss OTT makers. According to their sources, it was Neha Bhasin who received the least amount of votes last week. Hence, Karan Johar and the team decided to escape nominations. It was necessary for Akshara Singh to leave the house in order to pave way for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty into the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Tweet by The Khabri read, “#BiggBoss Eliminated #AksharaSingh and #MilindGaba this week. Last week there was no elimination because #NehaBhasin received least votes #BiggBoss is well Scripted show for Eliminations and Nominations, they decide eliminations and nominations as they want to.”

Check out the tweet on Bigg Boss OTT below:

#BiggBoss Eliminated #AksharaSingh and #MilindGaba this week Last week there was no elimination because #NehaBhasin received least votes#BiggBoss is well Scripted show for Eliminations and Nominations, they decide eliminations and nominations as they want to — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the insider has also revealed details on this week’s elimination. As per the tweet, it is only Nishant Bhatt and Raqesh Bapat who have been saved this season. The rest of the contestants are all nominated.

Breaking #BiggBossOTT Nominations Only #NishantBhat and #RaqeshBapat are safe this week all other homemates are nominated — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 6, 2021

Do you think Bigg Boss OTT is scripted? Let us know in the comment section.

