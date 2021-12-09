Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly tying the knot today in the presence of close friends and family at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Their respective families are already there and the festivities are underway. Now, we have learnt the budget for VicKat’s lavish wedding and it’s giving a tough competition to Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’. But it’s still nowhere near Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s destination wedding in Italy which was worth a whopping Rs 100 crores.

Social media is flooding with news related to the VicKat wedding and fans can’t stop obsessing over it.

Now, according to Bollywood Bubble, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding costs a whopping amount of Rs 4 crores. Yes, that’s correct. The couple has booked ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara’ for five days including all the luxurious suites and rooms.

Reportedly, 120 guests are attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s big fat Indian wedding and all the festivities including Mehendi and Sangeet are taking place at this lavish venue.

Now, let’s take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding that took place at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur and it reportedly cost around Rs 4.7 crores, back in 2018.

But nothing comes closer to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s destination wedding in Borgo Finocchieto, a boutique property in Tuscany, Italy. The estimated cost for Virushka’s wedding was reportedly Rs 100 crores.

After Virushka, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Italy and the cost for their wedding was estimated at around Rs 77 crores.

Oh, la la. Bollywood and their extraordinary weddings.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding cost? Tell us in the comments below.

