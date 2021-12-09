We’re just a day away from the release of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor sharing the screen for the first time. It is helmed by Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor.

The film depicts the story of a gym trainer named Manu (Ayushmann) who falls in love with a Zumba teacher (Vaani). They fall in love and everything goes well until Manu discovers his love is transgender. Just like any other Ayushmann film, this one too deals with a not-much-discussed subject in society. This time it’s about the LGBTQ community.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui looks like a niche concept, and it will be interesting to see how it is received at the box office. Speaking of the opening day, the film has a chance to be in the top 3 Bollywood openers of 2021. Sooryavanshi isn’t leaving its first spot on the list. The battle will be for the rest of the positions on the list.

Have a look at the top Bollywood openers of 2021, and imagine, where will Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stand amongst them:

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores

Antim – 5 crores

Tadap – 4.05 crores

Satyameva Jayate 2 – 3.60 crores

Roohi – 3.06 crores

Mumbai Saga – 2.82 crores

Bell Bottom – 2.75 crores

Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 2.60 crores

As of now, it seems, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui might beat Satyameva Jayate 2 like a cakewalk. Surpassing Antim’s 5 crores and getting placed at 2nd will be a huge feat for Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s film.

Meanwhile, recently director Abhishek Kapoor spoke to IANS and praised Ayushmann Khurrana for bridging the gap between conventional tentpole movies and parallel cinema. As per him, Ayushmann has excelled in the art of taking the road less travelled.

