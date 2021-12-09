It is that time of the year again and we have a fresh list of celebrities who are the most-searched in 2021. Google releases a couple of names at the end of every year to mark the most-trending celebrities of the country, irrespective of their field of work. In India, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan secured a spot in the list alongside a series of athletes and actors.

Advertisement

For the unversed, SRK and Aryan were in the news a few weeks back when the latter was arrested for illegal consumption and sale of drugs on a cruise ship. He was also in custody for a few days before being granted conditional bail on October 28, 2021. The Aryan Khan case is still under investigation and looks like people have been quite curious about its developments.

Advertisement

According to a recent ETimes report revealed by Google, Neeraj Chopra is the most-searched celebrity in the country this year, followed by Aryan Khan. Reality star Shehnaaz Gill has also secured a place in the chart as she lost her alleged actor boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, in September 2021. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband, Raj Kundra, who was booked under the pornography case, is also one of the most-searched celebrities this year.

The fifth position, according to Google, goes to Elon Musk, the CEO and Chief Engineer at SpaceX.

Another ranking list released recently shows the most-talked-about celebrities of the year and it has the names of multiple Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. Sonu Sood tops this list mainly for the philanthropic work he has done during the pandemic and the Badshah has secured the fourth position. Alia Bhatt is also a part of the list, making her the topmost female artist in the most-talked-about chart.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen playing the lead role in Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. He will be playing the role of a spy in the film alongside actors like John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Are Officially Husband & Wife; Take A Look At The First Leaked Pictures Of The Couple!





Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube